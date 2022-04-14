NC DHHS Flu
Efforts continue to slow down drivers in Charlotte neighborhoods

By Lileana Pearson and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The city of Charlotte is trying to make it easier for residents to make the streets they live on safer.

City leaders have a few ways to slow drivers down in neighborhood streets, such as:

  • Lowering the speed limit
  • Installing traffic humps like those along Morningside Drive in Plaza Midwood
  • Installing three- or four-way stops
  • Doing a combination of these

However, some complained the process was cumbersome, hard to understand or navigate.

The Safe Communities Committee met Wednesday and approved some changes to make it all easier.

Currently, homeowners can petition the city to install traffic humps; it takes 60% of the homeowners’ signatures.

With the new process, the city would send out postcards to all homeowners. If there is opposition, people would have 45 days to let the city know and leaders would try to resolve the concerns before moving forward.

There is a similar process to appeal a decision; the same goes for a request to remove the speed humps.

“We are trying to make interacting with local government easier, more streamlined process for you,” Charlotte City Councilmember Larken Egleston said during Wednesday’s meeting.

The plan is part of the city’s Vision Zero effort to reduce pedestrian traffic deaths to zero by the year 2030.

The changes now go to the full city council for approval.

