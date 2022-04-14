Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify individuals who robbed east Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint

NC DHHS Flu
By Alex Giles
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify two people who robbed a convenience store in east Charlotte.

The incident happened around midnight on Wednesday, January 19 at the Circle K located at 7225 Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

“We had two suspects enter this business. They pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register and then they left on foot,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Smith said the two people got cash before leaving the business and fortunately no one was hurt during the robbery.

“Anytime a firearm is involved and you point it at someone, it’s very dangerous because you don’t know the intent of the suspects,” elaborated Smith.

The detective said the individuals responsible for the robbery left the store on foot. One of the people was wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, black pants, and white shoes. The other was sporting a two-toned hoodie with black on top and white on the bottom, light pants, white sneakers, a black face mask and light blue gloves.

“These guys left on foot. We’re pretty confident that they live in the area so anyone that lives in the area probably knows these guys,” said Smith.

This is not the first time this store has been targeted by people looking to commit crime. In February of 2020 a man entered the business, demanded cash, and took off after getting money from a store register. Smith said it’s unclear why the business has been targeted multiple times.

“I couldn’t definitively say why this particular one. It’s not a terribly bad location – maybe because of where it sits on the corner,” said Smith in reference to the store’s location.

Anyone with information about robberies at the convenience store is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

