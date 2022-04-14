NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

$80 million ‘Field of Dreams’ movie site expansion unveiled

The owners of the "Field of Dreams" movie site are unveiling new building plans.
By KCRG staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The “Field of Dreams” movie site will soon feature more baseball fields, team dormitories, a hotel and an outdoor concert amphitheater.

The new owners of the “Field of Dreams” movie site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, unveiled their master plan to expand the site after buying it in September.

The new owners of the "Field of Dreams" movie site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are...
The new owners of the "Field of Dreams" movie site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling their master plan to expand the site after buying it in September last year.(Go the Distance Baseball)

The $80 million expansion will add nearly 100 acres to the original 190-acre site. That additional land will provide space for nine new baseball fields, dormitories for youth teams, and a hotel to be completed in phases by the end of 2023.

Other additions include a 100,000-square-foot field house, an outdoor concert amphitheater, an RV park, jogging trails and a large park inclusive for children and adults with disabilities. These additions will be completed in phases through 2025.

The new owners of the "Field of Dreams" movie site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are...
The new owners of the "Field of Dreams" movie site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling their master plan to expand the site after buying it in September last year.(Go the Distance Baseball)

In a news release, Go the Distance Baseball said the plan will create a youth baseball and softball oasis while maintaining the property as a working farm.

“I am grateful for all that the game of baseball gave me throughout my career, and now I am proud and excited to lead a team that is building opportunities for players, fans and families to enjoy our national pastime and for teams to train and compete,” said Frank Thomas, CEO of Go the Distance Baseball and a first-ballot member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Go the Distance Baseball also said the development will create about 170 new full-time equivalent jobs.

The new owners of the "Field of Dreams" movie site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are...
The new owners of the "Field of Dreams" movie site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling their master plan to expand the site after buying it in September last year.(Go the Distance Baseball)

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Private security were seen Thursday guarding the Iredell County home of rapper DaBaby after a...
“I shot him in his leg:” 911 call released from shooting at rapper DaBaby’s Iredell Co. residence
Scene of east Charlotte/Mint Hill homicide
18-year-old woman shot-and-killed at Mint Hill gas station
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
Gastonia man facing murder charge after adopted 6-week-old son dies
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
College professor charged with felony child abuse of adopted 6-week-old son
The Buc-ee's location in Florence will have a grand opening on May 16.
Buc-ee’s sets grand opening date for Florence location

Latest News

A recent study finds kisses from your pet may contain bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics.
Kisses from your pet may contain deadly bacteria, study finds
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Fertilizer company complains about railroad shipment limits
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
FILE - Crosses are enveloped with bouquets and other tributes to the victims of the mass...
Judge: Colorado shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial