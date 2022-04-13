Warrant issued for death of 2-year-old found in pond last month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warrant has been issued by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) regarding the death of a toddler in mid-March.

Police were alerted on March 12 around 9 a.m. that a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive floating face-up in a pond near the 6200 block of Park Road.

The child was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

According to the warrant, the boy’s mother called the police, but reported “vague and inconsistent statements,” and was unable to give an estimated timeline regarding the incident.

A search warrant obtained by WBTV indicates detectives are investigating the death as a murder.

According to those documents, detectives have not been able to determine if the 2-year-old died in the pond or somewhere else.

An aquatics death expert told CMPD the mother’s statements are not backed up by science the child was found face up in the pond.

The mother told investigators she recalls the infant entering the water, knowing he could not swim.

CMPD is looking for evidence to determine the time, place and cause of death of the 2-year-old.

Detectives are trying to verify the mother’s statement and fill in any gaps of the time.

That includes phone records, camera footage near the mother’s home, and her whereabouts leading up to the child’s death.

The search warrant says the mother left her phone at home, location services were off, but the phone was on during the time of the incident.

Again, the mother of the child has not been charged or arrested in this case.

