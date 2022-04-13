NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Warrant issued for death of 2-year-old found in pond last month

Detectives were unable to determine if the boy died in the pond or elsewhere.
A warrant says that an infant's death last month is now being investigated as murder.
By WBTV Web Staff and Lowell Rose
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warrant has been issued by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) regarding the death of a toddler in mid-March.

Police were alerted on March 12 around 9 a.m. that a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive floating face-up in a pond near the 6200 block of Park Road.

The child was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

According to the warrant, the boy’s mother called the police, but reported “vague and inconsistent statements,” and was unable to give an estimated timeline regarding the incident.

A search warrant obtained by WBTV indicates detectives are investigating the death as a murder.

According to those documents, detectives have not been able to determine if the 2-year-old died in the pond or somewhere else.

An aquatics death expert told CMPD the mother’s statements are not backed up by science the child was found face up in the pond.

The mother told investigators she recalls the infant entering the water, knowing he could not swim.

CMPD is looking for evidence to determine the time, place and cause of death of the 2-year-old.

Detectives are trying to verify the mother’s statement and fill in any gaps of the time.

That includes phone records, camera footage near the mother’s home, and her whereabouts leading up to the child’s death.

The search warrant says the mother left her phone at home, location services were off, but the phone was on during the time of the incident.

Again, the mother of the child has not been charged or arrested in this case.

Related: Police: 1-year-old safe after abduction from Wingate home, suspect still on the loose

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has been treating his CIDP with Hizentra but a change in Medicare coverage rules has...
Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
April Tucker showed WBTV the letter informing her her tax refund was garnished by SCDEW.
South Carolina garnishes tax refund of woman who warned about unemployment fraud
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Jason Carpintero was originally arrested in November, 2020.
Former teacher accused of sex crimes accepts plea deal

Latest News

Hickory residents concerned with discolored water coming out of faucets
Hickory residents concerned with discolored water coming out of faucets
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte
Wingate Ukrainian student-athlete watches war from afar
Wingate Ukrainian student-athlete watches war from afar
Police: Criminals drilling holes in gas tanks attempting to steal gasoline
Police: Criminals drilling holes in gas tanks attempting to steal gasoline
Solicitation ordinance potentially expanding in city of Rock Hill, jeopardizes some livelihoods
Solicitation ordinance potentially expanding in city of Rock Hill, jeopardizes some livelihoods