Temperatures back in the 80s for Wednesday, First Alert for Thursday showers, storms

By Al Conklin
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There may be a sprinkle in the mountains and Foothills this morning; otherwise, morning clouds will give way to more sunshine and a breezy and warm afternoon with temperatures in the lower 80s.

  • Breezy and unseasonably warm today
  • First Alert Thursday: PM thunderstorms
  • Easter Weekend: Spotty rain chances

We’ll see patchy clouds and mild temperatures tonight with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

A First Alert is still in play for Thursday, as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. While a few spotty showers are possible during the morning and midday hours, a few strong storms are possible for the afternoon and evening hours, with gusty winds the biggest threat. Rainfall will vary greatly, as some folks may stay mainly dry, and other folks may pick up over a half-inch of rain. Thursday will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s before any rain comes to town.

Good Friday will bring more sunshine with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Easter Weekend looks to feature morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. The best chance for rain looks to be earlier in the day on Saturday, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out either day of the weekend.

Rain chances appear to ramp up dramatically Sunday night into Monday and a new First Alert has been issued as we head back to work and school on Monday. Monday looks unseasonably cool with rain and highs in the low to mid-60s.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

