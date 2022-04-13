S.C. governor on Panthers’ Rock Hill facility: ‘Let’s get moving’

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said the state is ready to go to move the Carolina Panthers headquarters and practice facility to Rock Hill.

The project has been delayed for over a month after Tepper Sports says the city of Rock Hill didn’t make its initial payment on time.

A few weeks ago, the city and York County agreed on a financial plan to restart construction but there’s been no response from the Panthers or owner David Tepper.

Speaking to FOX Carolina during an event Tuesday in Greenville, McMaster says the state is ready for the development to move forward. However, despite several conversations, the Panthers and local leaders are “at an impasse.”

“I had gotten a call from Mr. Tepper about it and he explained why. They were trying to work out a number of important points and he explained it as a pause,” McMaster said. “I look forward for that pause to be over with and we get ongoing. The state has done its part and we want to encourage everyone to resolve whatever differences there are and let’s get moving. We want the Panthers to be right there.”

WBTV has again reached out to the Panthers but they keep saying they do not have any comment.

Construction on the Carolina Panthers’ state-of-the-art $800 million headquarters and practice facility in Rock Hill is still on pause as city and county leaders try to work out a new deal with the team.

It’s been weeks since the York County Council voted on a new finance plan hoping to once again get the project rolling.

Since then, Tepper and the Panthers have remained silent on the project.

The original deal called for the City of Rock Hill to pay $20 million and essentially borrow $225 million in bonds which were never issued. The facility was supposed to be finished in 2023, but it’s not clear whether that’s still the timeline.

This deal only includes the practice facility and team headquarters. It doesn’t include any other hotels, restaurants or offices.

The next step is that David Tepper needs to sign off on the deal.

In Oct 2020, the Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility coming to Rock Hill.

It was a joint reveal from the Panthers, York County, and the City of Rock Hill. The mixed-use site was designed to host Tepper Sports & Entertainment and become a destination for people all over the region.

