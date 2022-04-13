NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Criminals drilling holes in gas tanks attempting to steal gasoline

When you park your car in a wide-open parking lot like the one on Lancaster Highway, you don’t expect to be a victim of a crime.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fuel prices are just starting to go down after reaching record highs last month.

Less than a week ago, WBTV told you gas pumps at a Charlotte convenience store were rigged to distribute more than a thousand dollars in free gas.

But that’s not the only way criminals are stealing it.

When you park your car in a wide-open parking lot like the one on Lancaster Highway, you don’t expect to be a victim of a crime.

But that’s exactly what happened here involving RAM and Ford E-150 vans.

According to police reports from CMPD, whoever did this drilled a hole in the gas tank and tried to steal the gas.

The incidents happened in January, February, and March of this year, and police say a man was arrested and charged.

But auto shop owner Dutch Silverstein told WBTV they saw this a few years back when gas prices were high.

“Catalytic converter and fuel theft are definitely on the rise because people are feeling the pinch,” said Silverstein.

He says, in SUVs or vans, there’s more room for a criminal to get under, tap to see how full the tank is, and drill.

“Although it’s thick plastic, they could drill right through it, the fuel that’s contained in the fuel tank would then run out into a vessel that they would use to catch it, and they could pump it from there into their own car or any other vessel they want that would hold it.”

Silverstein says it can be a dangerous process.

“You’re working with gasoline which is obviously very, very flammable, so yeah it can be very dangerous. People die doing this.”

And for the driver – it’s expensive.

Silverstein says, replacing a fuel tank could cost anywhere from $500 to several thousand dollars.

AAA recommends parking in the garage at your home or secure parking facility, if possible.

When out in public, they say, look for a well-lit, highly trafficked area.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has been treating his CIDP with Hizentra but a change in Medicare coverage rules has...
Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
April Tucker showed WBTV the letter informing her her tax refund was garnished by SCDEW.
South Carolina garnishes tax refund of woman who warned about unemployment fraud
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Jason Carpintero was originally arrested in November, 2020.
Former teacher accused of sex crimes accepts plea deal

Latest News

Hickory residents concerned with discolored water coming out of faucets
Hickory residents concerned with discolored water coming out of faucets
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte
Wingate Ukrainian student-athlete watches war from afar
Wingate Ukrainian student-athlete watches war from afar
Police: Criminals drilling holes in gas tanks attempting to steal gasoline
Police: Criminals drilling holes in gas tanks attempting to steal gasoline
Solicitation ordinance potentially expanding in city of Rock Hill, jeopardizes some livelihoods
Solicitation ordinance potentially expanding in city of Rock Hill, jeopardizes some livelihoods