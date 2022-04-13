NC DHHS Flu
Play ball! Knights welcome 8K-plus fans for home opener, without COVID restrictions

There were fans who were also watching the Knights for the first time.
Baseball is back in the Queen City and this time around there were no COVID-19 restrictions for the home opener.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Baseball is back in the Queen City and this time around there were no COVID-19 restrictions for the home opener.

“I’m so excited, baseball is back in the Queen City,” said fan Courtney Wright.

Tuesday night, the Charlotte Knights hosted the Memphis Redbirds with 8,425 fans in the stands at Truist Field.

“I’m excited just hope we get this W today,” said Jeff Davis.

It's the first opener in three years where things will feel normal.

There were fans who were also watching the Knights for the first time.

“We’re visiting, I’m visiting. He just moved here, we were touring the city. We said, ‘man, it’s a game today, we got to go. Home opener, we got to go,” said Joe Barsuch.

The Queen City welcomed everyone with open arms.

“It’s my wife and I very first time coming. We just moved to Charlotte, trying to take in some culture,” William Scott.

Brandon Hamilton talks with the News Now desk about Knights Opening Day

While the action happened on the diamond inside, across the street and within walking distance at Graham Street Pub, the party continued.

“It gets crazy out here on game days. But it’s my favorite time to work here and everybody else. We make a lot of money on those days,” said Jane Abernathy.

It’s a game day this time around with no COVID restrictions.

“Feels good. Feels like sports are officially back. No more restrictions for the most part, enjoy the game with no issues. I think this is the start of getting back to normalcy across the board,” Wright said.

