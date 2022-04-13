Pedestrian dies after crash on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A pedestrian died from injuries sustained in a crash in north Charlotte earlier this month, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to Old Statesville Road shortly before 10 a.m. on April 6 for a crash involving a pedestrian.

When police arrived, they said they found the pedestrian lying in the road with serious injuries and a 2019 GMC Terrain with front-end damage.

The pedestrian was taken by Medic to Atrium Main where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police identified him as 34-year-old Sean David.

Investigators said the driver of the GMC was heading southwest on Old Statesville Road when the pedestrian, who was walking along the sidewalk on the same side of the road, turned and ran into the street and into the path of the vehicle.

The driver could not stop in time before the collision, according to authorities. Investigators said he was found not to be impaired.

According to the CMPD, it is not known if impairment is a factor for the pedestrian. Police said that toxicology results are pending.

