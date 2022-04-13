NC DHHS Flu
One seriously injured in crash involving overturned SUV in southwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned SUV is blocking a road in southwest Charlotte.

Crews have responded to the overturned vehicle on Shopton Road West near South Tryon Street.

There is no information as to what led to the collision.

Medic says one person was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

