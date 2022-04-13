NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Online puppy scam duped animal lovers, Google claims in lawsuit

Google is going after an alleged fraudster they said is behind several online puppy-selling scams. (Source: KGO/GOOGLE/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) - Google is going after an alleged fraudster they say is behind several online puppy-selling scams.

The tech giant is suing, saying the responsible party has been “perpetrating a puppy fraud scheme to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic for personal gain.”

The promise of purebred puppies had sweet pictures to match, but 20 sites were listed as fraudulent in a lawsuit filed Monday by google.

The tech company said a person in Africa used several Google services in an online puppy scam.

It claims people were sending hundreds of dollars in exchange for puppies that never arrived.

“The damage is actually two parts, the emotional and financial,” said Ahmed Banafa, a San Jose State University tech expert.

Banafa said for any animal lover, especially one in search of canine companionship, one look at a cute face could be enough to let your guard down.

Court documents said Google was tipped off by AARP, which had been contacted by a victim.

“Well, I mean, the statistic is out. Thirty-five percent of the online scam is actually, you know, a puppy scam. So that tells you how bad how bad it is,” Banafa said.

The Google suit points to a study that found puppy scams increased by 165% in the U.S. from January to October 2021, compared to the same period in 2019 before COVID-19 hit.

Such scams are a concern for the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA.

“It’s disappointing that there are people out there taking advantage of, of individuals who want to add an animal to their home. And you know, and that’s really difficult for organizations such as ourselves because we have animals available for adoption,” said Buffy Martin-Tarbox of Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA.

But if you are browsing, experts say be aware that most illegitimate websites will try to avoid any real-time contact.

Fraudsters will talk about payment before the pet. And when it comes to making a purchase, use a method that will protect you.

“It’s good that the tech companies are taking notice of it and understanding that people can abuse the, you know, the excellence of their products and algorithms. Number two, now people know about it,” Banafa said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has been treating his CIDP with Hizentra but a change in Medicare coverage rules has...
Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
College professor charged with felony child abuse of adopted 6-week-old son
Jonathan Paul Holshouser, left, and Bobbi Jo Rowland, right, are accused of dumping a man's...
Authorities: Suspects dumped man’s body in a ditch after his overdose at Salisbury home
April Tucker showed WBTV the letter informing her her tax refund was garnished by SCDEW.
South Carolina garnishes tax refund of woman who warned about unemployment fraud

Latest News

E cig generic
E-cigs using synthetic nicotine come under FDA oversight
Photographer Shannon Carpenter captured the incident on video.
WATCH: Dolphin attacks trainer during performance at Miami Seaquarium
WATCH: Dolphin attacks trainer during performance at Miami Seaquarium
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
Damage to a house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road is pictured near Salado, Texas, on...
Woman killed by falling tree as storms hit Midwest, South