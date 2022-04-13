NC DHHS Flu
College professor charged with felony child abuse of adopted 6-week-old son

Detectives determined that the infant went into cardiac arrest after being abused by his adopted father.
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Belmont Abbey and UNC Charlotte professor has been charged with felony physical child abuse, causing his adopted infant to go into cardiac arrest earlier this month.

On April 1 at approximately 10 a.m., the Gastonia Police Department (GPD) responded to a call on Prancer Court that reported a 6-week-old who had gone into cardiac arrest.

The infant was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening conditions.

Detectives from the GPD have determined that the baby’s cardiac arrest stemmed from his adopted father physically abusing him.

Van Erick Custodio, 42, has since been charged.

Custodio was hired at Belmont Abbey in 2019, but was recently placed on family leave before being suspended on Wednesday. He was hired at UNCC as an adjunct professor this semester, and has since been placed on administrative leave.

He was arrested in York County, S.C. on April 11, and is currently being detained in Gaston County on a $500,000 bond.

Hickory residents concerned with discolored water coming out of faucets
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte
Wingate Ukrainian student-athlete watches war from afar
Police: Criminals drilling holes in gas tanks attempting to steal gasoline
Solicitation ordinance potentially expanding in city of Rock Hill, jeopardizes some livelihoods
