Distracted drivers biggest concern for Safety Service Patrol technicians, other road workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – People may not know them, but when drivers’ safety is in question on the highway, they’re the ones who rush to offer aid.

They’re the Safety Service Patrol. When motorists break down, have a flat tire or run out of gas, the team gets to work.

That work puts their lives at risk every day. In 2021, there were more than 6,000 crashes and 29 fatalities in these work zones across North Carolina.

“My truck has been hit twice in the last five years, and I’ve had one occasion where I had to go over a guardrail,” Chris Harris, lead technician for I-77 Mobility Partners, said.

Despite the dangers, he loves his job.

“I like helping people,” Harris said. “It’s something we get to do out there, be it the general public who has run out of gas, has a flat tire.”

That work means being so close to cars passing by at high speeds.

“I always say that every time a vehicle passes you, it passes you probably within one foot of death,” Gregory Freeman, environmental technician and health and safety manager for I-77 Mobility Partners, said.

Safety Service Patrol technicians and other workers on the road say the biggest concern for them are distracted drivers.

“We do see a lot of people come by us on their cellphones, just overly not paying attention, blatantly not paying attention,” Harris said.

“Unfortunately, over the past three to four years, you’ve probably got 50, 60 people across the nation who’ve simply been hit, struck or killed by a motor vehicle, someone being distracted, not paying attention,” Freeman said.

Workers with flashing lights on the highway want people to put down their phone, slow down and move over so they can end their day with family.

“I’m just happy the day is done; I get to go home and see the kids and get up and do it all again tomorrow,” Harris said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.