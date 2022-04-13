Charlotte Knights fall to Memphis 9-2 in Charlotte’s home opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights would jump out to an early lead, but eventually fell to the Memphis Redbirds 9-2 in the Knights 2022 home opener.

John Parke was the starting pitcher for Charlotte tonight and came out blowing Memphis batters away. He had 5 strikeouts in the first 3 innings.

He got run support from his team mates in the 2nd inning.

A solo homerun from Seby Zavala put Charlotte up 1-0. They followed that up with a RBI double from Mark Payton in the same inning as Charlotte was up 2-0.

But the wheels came off in the 4th inning for the Knights and Parke.

Parke gave up 6 in that frame including a 3 run homer from Cory Spangenberg as the Redbirds took a 6-2 lead.

Parke would only go 4 innings, as he gave up the 6 runs on 6 hits.

Memphis would add 3 more runs in the top of the 9th to put this one on ice.

The same 2 teams will play again tomorrow at Truist Field. First pitch is once again at 6:30.

