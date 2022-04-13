Charlotte football coach, former UNCC player needs heart transplant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former UNC Charlotte football player and current coach at Butler High School needs a new heart.

In a matter of weeks, Denzel Irvin went from the football field to a hospital bed.

Although healthy and active, he said he went to the hospital one day after feeling COVID-like symptoms and learned he had heart failure.

“And they were like, ‘Your heart is failing, your heart is on 10%.’ And I was like what?” said Irvin about his conversation with doctors.

As a natural leader and caretaker, he immediately saw the roles reversed.

“If I can succeed and help kids succeed and hope that they get to the next level, that would be great for me. Like I love doing it and I love giving back,” explained Irvin. “I would love to get back to that because I mean it was my lifestyle, it was my life, and I had just got started with it.”

Dr. Joseph Mishkin, a heart failure transplant physician with Atrium Health, said although it depends on the circumstances of the patient, the transplant waitlist for a patient like Denzel could be long.

“Patients of the highest level of illness and priority our waitlist. They may only wait days or a couple of weeks for a new heart,” he said. “Whereas other patients who are not quite to that level of illness but need that new heart, they may be at a lower priority, and they may wait months or years.”

Mishkin explained that lower priority patients are able to function and survive on certain medications while they wait for a transplant.

As he fights his new battle, Irvin wants to remind you to appreciate life and take anything that feels wrong seriously.

“Use me as an example. Go get checked out. Don’t take it lightly,” he said.

There is a GoFundMe set up here to help pay for his heart transplant.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.