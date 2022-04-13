NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte

The driver suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized at Atrium Health in South Park.
According to the report, a 60-year-old female driver was assaulted near 1239 Ashley Road at 3:30 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CATS bus driver was hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte on Tuesday, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report states.

According to the report, a 60-year-old female driver was assaulted near 1239 Ashley Road at 3:30 p.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized at Atrium Health in South Park.

The report says the suspect was not known to the driver. The incident is being investigated as a simple assault.

No further details have been released at this point.

This incident comes just two months after a man fatally shot CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera in an act of road rage. The suspect, Darian Thavychith was arrested in Kansas on March 1.

Many Charlotte residents and CATS workers protested in the aftermath of Rivera’s death for safer working conditions.

After a shooting that left 29 injured in a New York City subway, CATS released the following statement to WBTV about safety for Charlotte transit riders:

CATS would like to take this opportunity to remind our riders that they should immediately report suspicious activity on CATS vehicles and property by notifying law enforcement officers or by calling 911. CATS will also be increasing patrols across our transit system. We continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our riders and staff. In addition, we urge everyone to download the CATS SeeSay app. It is a quick and discreet method for reporting safety and security concerns directly to CATS. The app can send photos, videos, text descriptions and locations of suspicious activities. Download the CATS SeeSay app here: https://charlottenc.gov/cats/bus/Pages/mobile-apps.aspx.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has been treating his CIDP with Hizentra but a change in Medicare coverage rules has...
Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
April Tucker showed WBTV the letter informing her her tax refund was garnished by SCDEW.
South Carolina garnishes tax refund of woman who warned about unemployment fraud
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Jason Carpintero was originally arrested in November, 2020.
Former teacher accused of sex crimes accepts plea deal

Latest News

Hickory residents concerned with discolored water coming out of faucets
Hickory residents concerned with discolored water coming out of faucets
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte
Wingate Ukrainian student-athlete watches war from afar
Wingate Ukrainian student-athlete watches war from afar
Police: Criminals drilling holes in gas tanks attempting to steal gasoline
Police: Criminals drilling holes in gas tanks attempting to steal gasoline
Solicitation ordinance potentially expanding in city of Rock Hill, jeopardizes some livelihoods
Solicitation ordinance potentially expanding in city of Rock Hill, jeopardizes some livelihoods