CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CATS bus driver was hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte on Tuesday, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report states.

According to the report, a 60-year-old female driver was assaulted near 1239 Ashley Road at 3:30 p.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized at Atrium Health in South Park.

The report says the suspect was not known to the driver. The incident is being investigated as a simple assault.

No further details have been released at this point.

This incident comes just two months after a man fatally shot CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera in an act of road rage. The suspect, Darian Thavychith was arrested in Kansas on March 1.

Many Charlotte residents and CATS workers protested in the aftermath of Rivera’s death for safer working conditions.

After a shooting that left 29 injured in a New York City subway, CATS released the following statement to WBTV about safety for Charlotte transit riders:

CATS would like to take this opportunity to remind our riders that they should immediately report suspicious activity on CATS vehicles and property by notifying law enforcement officers or by calling 911. CATS will also be increasing patrols across our transit system. We continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our riders and staff. In addition, we urge everyone to download the CATS SeeSay app. It is a quick and discreet method for reporting safety and security concerns directly to CATS. The app can send photos, videos, text descriptions and locations of suspicious activities. Download the CATS SeeSay app here: https://charlottenc.gov/cats/bus/Pages/mobile-apps.aspx.

