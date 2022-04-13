NC DHHS Flu
Authorities: Suspects dumped man’s body in a ditch after his overdose at Salisbury home

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people have been arrested after authorities said they disposed of the body of a Salisbury man after his death from an overdose.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the body of the 56-year-old man was discovered on File Road in the eastern part of the county on April 2.

On April 12, authorities said they arrested 39-year-old Jonathan Paul Holshouser and 40-year-old Bobbi Jo Rowland and charged both with felony concealment of death after investigators determined they discarded the victim’s body in an attempt to prevent him from being found.

Investigators believe the victim overdosed in his Salisbury home in the company of the suspects days before his body was found, according to the sheriff’s office.

“To prevent from being associated with the drug related death, they removed his body, drove it to a remote area near the lake, and left it in an overgrown ditch in hopes that it would not be discovered,” a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office news release stated.

Holshouser is being held on a $100,000 secured bond and Rowland is being held on a $30,000 bond pending their first appearances, authorities said.

