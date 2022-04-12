Warm-up continues ahead of Thursday’s First Alert to rain, storm chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures are warming this afternoon. Showers are possible for the mountains and foothills.

Low 80s for highs

Showers possible

First Alert for Thursday showers/ storms

This afternoon will be variably cloudy with highs approaching 80 degrees. The best chance for showers will be north of Interstate 40. Tomorrow will be another warm day, with highs in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies.

The next cold front will approach on Thursday. That’s also our next First Alert. The first half of the day will only feature a few showers. The better chance for a thunderstorm will be in the afternoon. A few could be strong to severe if all the ingredients come together. We will be monitoring it all week. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

After the front clears the area, that will set us up for a nice Good Friday. With partly cloudy skies, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s leading into the Easter weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mild with highs in the same range. There is a 30% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm either weekend day, but at this point, I wouldn’t rearrange any plans. Easter sunrise should be pleasant with lows falling to the mid-50s.

Making plans for Easter Sunday? If you're heading out to Easter sunrise services, thankfully, it won't be nearly as cold as last Sunday morning was! pic.twitter.com/raRHHTunM2 — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) April 12, 2022

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

