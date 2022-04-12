Spotty rain for Wednesday, with a First Alert for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm temperatures continue for Wednesday, with a few isolated rain showers possible. Scattered rain and storms will develop for Thursday, with a few strong storms possible. We will be watching how the latest weather data trends in the coming days, as isolated to scattered rain showers are possible this Saturday and Monday.

Warm and breezy Wednesday, with isolated rain showers.

First Alert Thursday: Best chance for scattered rain and storms.

Isolated rain possible Easter Weekend, with highs in the 70s.

Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with overnight low temperatures in the 50s by Wednesday at daybreak.

Wednesday will partly to mostly cloudy, with warm afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s, and the chance for isolated rain showers.

Futurecast Thursday (WBTV)

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, as it’s our best chance for scattered rain and storms this week, as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. A few strong storms are possible for the afternoon and evening hours, with gusty winds the biggest threat. Rainfall will vary greatly, as some folks may stay mainly dry, and other folks may pick up over 0.50″ of rain.

A few rain showers may linger into early Friday morning, yet we should see more sunshine during Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Easter Weekend looks to feature morning temperatures in the 50s, and afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s, with isolated rain possible. The best chance for rain looks to be earlier in the day on Saturday.

Another chance for scattered rain looks to return Monday into Monday night of next week, with temperatures cooling back into the 60s.

Enjoy your week!

