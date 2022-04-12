NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Spotty rain for Wednesday, with a First Alert for Thursday

Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with overnight low temperatures in the 50s by Wednesday at daybreak.
Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with overnight low temperatures in the 50s by Wednesday at daybreak.
By Jason Myers
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm temperatures continue for Wednesday, with a few isolated rain showers possible. Scattered rain and storms will develop for Thursday, with a few strong storms possible. We will be watching how the latest weather data trends in the coming days, as isolated to scattered rain showers are possible this Saturday and Monday.

  • Warm and breezy Wednesday, with isolated rain showers.
  • First Alert Thursday: Best chance for scattered rain and storms.
  • Isolated rain possible Easter Weekend, with highs in the 70s.

Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with overnight low temperatures in the 50s by Wednesday at daybreak.

Wednesday will partly to mostly cloudy, with warm afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s, and the chance for isolated rain showers.

Futurecast Thursday
Futurecast Thursday(WBTV)

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, as it’s our best chance for scattered rain and storms this week, as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. A few strong storms are possible for the afternoon and evening hours, with gusty winds the biggest threat. Rainfall will vary greatly, as some folks may stay mainly dry, and other folks may pick up over 0.50″ of rain.

A few rain showers may linger into early Friday morning, yet we should see more sunshine during Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Easter Weekend looks to feature morning temperatures in the 50s, and afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s, with isolated rain possible. The best chance for rain looks to be earlier in the day on Saturday.

Another chance for scattered rain looks to return Monday into Monday night of next week, with temperatures cooling back into the 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy your week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has been treating his CIDP with Hizentra but a change in Medicare coverage rules has...
Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
Van Erick Custodio, 42, has been charged with felony physical child abuse of his adopted son.
College professor charged with felony child abuse of adopted 6-week-old son
Jonathan Paul Holshouser, left, and Bobbi Jo Rowland, right, are accused of dumping a man's...
Authorities: Suspects dumped man’s body in a ditch after his overdose at Salisbury home
April Tucker showed WBTV the letter informing her her tax refund was garnished by SCDEW.
South Carolina garnishes tax refund of woman who warned about unemployment fraud

Latest News

There probably won't be much rain around Charlotte until late in the day Thursday. The best...
Al Conklin: Three First Alerts in place between Thursday and Monday
Three First Alerts in place between Thursday and Monday
Three First Alerts in place between Thursday and Monday
A First Alert is in place due to the threat of potential storms on Thursday afternoon.
First Alert issued for Thursday due to threat of storms
Futurecast Thursday
First Alert for Thursday, with more rain chances ahead
A First Alert is in place later this week due to the threat of potential storms.
First Alert later this week, temperatures to cool off