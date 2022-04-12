NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

South Carolina park ‘consistently’ being used for illegal sexual activity, police say

A sign for video surveillance in Pelham Mill Park.
A sign for video surveillance in Pelham Mill Park.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities said they are investigating illegal sexual activity that is occurring “consistently” at a park in South Carolina.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said his agency has received numerous complaints about people having sex at Pelham Mill Park in Greer, South Carolina.

The incidents have occurred in the parking lot, in the woods and even out in the open, according to the sheriff. Despite arrests, the activity has continued, WHNS reports.

Innocent bystanders including children have witnessed the activity, according to the sheriff.

Pelham Mill Park
Pelham Mill Park(FOX Carolina News)

“Under no circumstance should a young child or community member who is trying to enjoy a peaceful day at a park have to be exposed to this sort of activity,” Lewis said. “We are continuing our efforts to patrol the area and to identify those who are blatantly exposing themselves and engaging in illegal sexual activity, but we also need the community’s help with reporting this suspicious behavior.”

Anyone who witnesses this activity is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

“More importantly, I want to speak to the people who are committing these acts and simply let them know that we are familiar with the apps you use to engage in this activity, we know your intentions, and to stop,” Lewis said. “There are appropriate places to engage in adult activities, and a public place is not that area. We must think about others when we act, and I ask the community to be considerate of one another and especially our youth.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Fifth at North Tryon is among the streets currently shut down.
Suspicious package found in uptown Charlotte, ‘rendered safe’ by police
Police are searching for 21 year old Jakari Gardner, of Salisbury, for his involvement in the...
Homicide investigation underway in China Grove, police identify suspect
DEFY Gravity Charlotte fire scene
CFD responding to fire at trampoline park in northeast Charlotte
A townhome you can't miss on North Davidson in Charlotte faces an uncertain future. The company...
Charlotte homebuilder has real estate license revoked after WBTV Investigation
One person was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
One person injured in shooting in Harris Teeter parking lot

Latest News

Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
Higher interest rates could delay people buying a house in Charlotte
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
This March 6, 2014 file photo shows the idled Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the nation's only...
Discovery of radioactive liquid pauses work at US nuke dump