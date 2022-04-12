NC DHHS Flu
SC offers new resource for veterans looking for work

U.S. flags veterans generic
U.S. flags veterans generic(Gray)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has a new resource for military veterans looking for work. The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce launched a new veterans portal this week.

The SC Works Veterans Portal helps veterans search for jobs, locate SC Works centers to get help with their resumes or networking, and offers information about training and education.

Click here to visit the SC Works Veterans Portal.

If you are a veteran and already have an SC Works Online Services account, you can use the same login credentials for the new veterans portal.

“We are deeply grateful for our veterans and what they have sacrificed to ensure our nation’s safety, and this Veterans Portal is simply one way for us to better enrich their lives by offering resources and services that help them succeed in this new phase of their careers,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey. “This portal connects veteran jobseekers with employers in high-demand industries, and also allows South Carolina businesses the ability to post jobs, find resumes, and support veterans proactively.”

