Report: Pedestrian deaths in U.S. rose by 17% in first half of 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New information shows that walking – especially in larger, busier communities - can be risky

The Governors Highway Safety Association released new numbers from the first six months of last year. It shows the rate of pedestrians killed in crashes with cars in the United States rose by 17% from the same time in 2020.

More than 3,400 pedestrians were killed across the country in the first half of 2021. It’s important to note that because of COVID-19 lockdowns, there were fewer people on the roads.

South Carolina had one of the highest increases. The state saw 74 pedestrian deaths in 2020. In 2021, that number more than doubled to 153.

North Carolina is actually one of the states where pedestrian deaths went down, falling 8%.

On Elizabeth Avenue near Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, a lot of students cross this busy street to get to class. Last year, the city put rectangular lights at the crosswalk to help get the drivers’ attention.

The LED lights flash quickly and are located usually mid-block where there isn’t a traffic light.

It’s just one of the ways the city is working to cut down on pedestrian-related crashes. It’s part of Charlotte’s “Vision Zero” program, a strategy to eliminate traffic-related deaths and injuries by 2030.

Last week, WBTV focused on a new pedestrian crosswalk along Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte. It was installed after several crashes, including two deaths in the last five years.

The city has also worked with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to use crash data to identify certain streets or intersections where officers can step up patrols and target speeders and distracted driving.

Although the new numbers show pedestrian crashes on the statewide level are down, WBTV is reaching out to the city and CMPD for updates.

