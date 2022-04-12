NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Memorial created for shooting victim, police seeking help finding suspect

Michael Connor, Jr., was shot on March 3
Family and friends have placed flowers and other items near the spot where Connor was shot.
Family and friends have placed flowers and other items near the spot where Connor was shot.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are still seeking help to find the person responsible for the March 3 fatal shooting of Michael Connor, Jr.

Connor was shot in the parking lot of a strip shopping center off Freeland Drive. Family and friends have placed flowers and other items near the spot where Connor was shot.

“Please, if you saw something, please call us and let us know. Even the smallest thing may be very important for us in the investigation,” said Stokes. “You may think it’s small. It’s important for us to have that information so please call us so we can hold this person accountable.”

The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information please contact Lt. Crews at (704) 216-7545, (704) 638-5262 or email: investigations@salisburync.gov. Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has been treating his CIDP with Hizentra but a change in Medicare coverage rules has...
Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
April Tucker showed WBTV the letter informing her her tax refund was garnished by SCDEW.
South Carolina garnishes tax refund of woman who warned about unemployment fraud
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Jason Carpintero was originally arrested in November, 2020.
Former teacher accused of sex crimes accepts plea deal

Latest News

Hickory residents concerned with discolored water coming out of faucets
Hickory residents concerned with discolored water coming out of faucets
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte
Solicitation ordinance potentially expanding in city of Rock Hill, jeopardizes some livelihoods
Solicitation ordinance potentially expanding in city of Rock Hill, jeopardizes some livelihoods
Wingate Ukrainian student-athlete watches war from afar
Wingate Ukrainian student-athlete watches war from afar
Police: Criminals drilling holes in gas tanks attempting to steal gasoline
Police: Criminals drilling holes in gas tanks attempting to steal gasoline