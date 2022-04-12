Memorial created for shooting victim, police seeking help finding suspect

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are still seeking help to find the person responsible for the March 3 fatal shooting of Michael Connor, Jr.

Connor was shot in the parking lot of a strip shopping center off Freeland Drive. Family and friends have placed flowers and other items near the spot where Connor was shot.

“Please, if you saw something, please call us and let us know. Even the smallest thing may be very important for us in the investigation,” said Stokes. “You may think it’s small. It’s important for us to have that information so please call us so we can hold this person accountable.”

The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information please contact Lt. Crews at (704) 216-7545, (704) 638-5262 or email: investigations@salisburync.gov. Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-639-5245.

