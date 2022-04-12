NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Hungry javelina gets stuck in car, goes for ride in Arizona

In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a...
In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a Subaru station wagon in Cornville, Ariz., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The animal had jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos when the hatch closed.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — A hungry javelina in Arizona ended up going for a drive when it became trapped inside an empty car and bumped it into neutral.

Deputies in Yavapai County responded to a call last week in Cornville, a community 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Sedona, about a javelina stuck in a Subaru station wagon. Javelinas are pig-like animals that are native to desert environments.

After speaking with the car’s owner and other residents, they determined the car’s hatchback had been left open overnight.

The javelina jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos. The hatch then closed, trapping the animal inside.

Authorities say the javelina ripped off a portion of the dashboard and the inside of a door in an attempt to escape.

The animal then managed to knock the car into neutral, causing it to roll down the driveway and across the street. The Subaru came to a rest, and the javelina was not injured.

A deputy opened the hatch, and the javelina was able to run back into the wilderness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has been treating his CIDP with Hizentra but a change in Medicare coverage rules has...
Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
April Tucker showed WBTV the letter informing her her tax refund was garnished by SCDEW.
South Carolina garnishes tax refund of woman who warned about unemployment fraud
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Jason Carpintero was originally arrested in November, 2020.
Former teacher accused of sex crimes accepts plea deal

Latest News

Hickory residents concerned with discolored water coming out of faucets
Hickory residents concerned with discolored water coming out of faucets
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte
Solicitation ordinance potentially expanding in city of Rock Hill, jeopardizes some livelihoods
Solicitation ordinance potentially expanding in city of Rock Hill, jeopardizes some livelihoods
Wingate Ukrainian student-athlete watches war from afar
Wingate Ukrainian student-athlete watches war from afar
Police: Criminals drilling holes in gas tanks attempting to steal gasoline
Police: Criminals drilling holes in gas tanks attempting to steal gasoline