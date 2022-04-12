NC DHHS Flu
Former teacher accused of sex crimes accepts plea deal

Jason Carpintero will not serve active prison time, will register as sex offender
Jason Carpintero was originally arrested in November, 2020.
Jason Carpintero was originally arrested in November, 2020.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Jason Carpintero, who described himself on social media as a “preacher, teacher, Christian Life advisor,” will not serve any active prison time after pleading no contest to felony indecent liberties with a child and felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

In Rowan County court last week, Carpintero, 53, received a suspended sentence of a minimum of 16 months and maximum of 29 months, and was placed on supervised probation for 36 months. Carpintero will be placed on the NC Sex Offender Registry.

The former teacher spent 505 days in jail prior to accepting the plea deal.

Carpintero was arrested in November, 2020. According to the arrest warrant, Carpintero “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did commit and attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body of (alleged victim), who was under the age of 16 years at the time.”

The investigation initially led to charges on five counts of third degree exploitation of a minor. All but one of the charges were dismissed without leave by the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office as part of the plea arrangement.

The former Salisbury High Exceptional Children’s teacher was suspended with pay effective November 12, 2020 and resigned effective November 17, 2020.

