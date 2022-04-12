NC DHHS Flu
East Spencer experiencing long sought after housing boom

More than a dozen new homes now at varying stages of completion
These new homes are being built by All-Pro Development on E. Henderson St.
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The small town of East Spencer in Rowan County is experiencing a building boom.  After going for ten years without a single new home being built and sold, there are now 15 new homes in various stages of completion with plans for more on the way. 

Jerry McLellan and wife Cathy live in Linwood in Davidson County, but are talking about buying one of the new homes being built on E. Henderson St. in East Spencer.  Jerry says the key is affordability.

“The housing boom out there is just going crazy,” McLellan said. “You can’t…for a small man to even afford a house it’s $200,000 or more, you’re looking at payments of at least $1300 or more and if you got a man only making 60-70,000 a year it’s real hard for him to get into a house like these, but these are more affordable along the line, they’re at $200,000.”

These homes are being built by All-Pro Development.

“We’re trying to do really nice houses, affordable houses, we’re doing the granite countertops, luxury vinyl, wood cabinets and I feel like no matter what the price, everybody deserves a home they can be proud of, “said All-Pro’s Angelo Tillman. “Right now, affordable housing, a lot of people are not doing affordable housing, you know, and nobody is doing anything at this price point, but first time homebuyers, they need stuff in this price point.”

All-Pro is one of two developers building new houses in East Spencer, and town leaders couldn’t be happier.  Just ask Mayor Barbara Mallett.

“Oh wow, we’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting for years, we planned for this between the water/sewer, better zoning, code enforcement, we tried to do everything we could to make sure we are ready when the time comes and we are ready,” Mallett said. “We have positioned ourselves for this growth and for what’s here today…we’ve positioned ourselves.”

PresPro Homes from Cabarrus County is also building here.

“Whenever our company says we’re going to do something, we do it,” said John Lambert of PresPro.

And that has been the case, according to Mayor Mallett.

“So here we are, 4-5 months later and we actually have house coming up out of the ground,” Mallett added.

Mayor Mallett says there’s something contagious about the new development in that it spurs existing property owners to make renovations or clean up property.  She says it’s an exciting time for this town of just over 1500 residents. 

