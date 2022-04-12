NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of "Love, Gilda" at the Beacon Theatre on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.

Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.

He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and with a brief stint in the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s.

Gottfried also did frequent voice work for children’s television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

“Gilbert’s brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but,” Gottfried’s friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre said in a statement. “Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has been treating his CIDP with Hizentra but a change in Medicare coverage rules has...
Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
One person was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
One person injured in shooting in Harris Teeter parking lot
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Terrence Gittens, who served as Parkwood High School's head football coach, died on April 7.
‘He was larger than life:’ Union County high school mourns after football coach passes away
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news

Latest News

Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals met
According to social services, the baby boy was born April 8 weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.
Newborn surrendered to hospital staff under ‘safe haven’ law
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Ukraine: Chemical weapons suspected
An Arizona detective is recovering after a piece of debris went through his patrol car's...
VIDEO: Officer injured after metal luggage rack goes through patrol car’s windshield