NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CLT Airport ranked world’s sixth busiest for passengers in 2021

According to the report, more than 43 million people traveled through CLT Airport last year.
According to the report, more than 43 million people traveled through CLT Airport last year.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte is now home to the world’s sixth busiest airport for traffic.

That’s according to the Airports Council International 2021 preliminary rankings. The agency’s report stated more than 43 million people traveled through CLT Airport last year. An airport news release noted that is 86% of the record-breaking 50 million passengers in 2019.

The report states Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranked 18th for passenger traffic in 2020, a 59% jump.

“The rankings reflect the important role CLT played in the aviation industry last year as one of the busiest airports in the world,” CLT’s CEO Haley Gentry said in a statement. “Many people were eager to travel by air again in 2021, and we’re happy to partner with the airlines to serve these passengers coming through Charlotte. This year, we are predicting an even stronger 2022 with one of our best summers ever.”

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta took the top spot, with over 75 million passengers in 2021. The top 10 list of the busiest airports for passengers last year can be found here.

Total global passengers in 2021 is estimated to be close to 4.5 billion, representing an increase of almost 25% from 2020, or a drop of more than 50% from 2019 results, according to the ACI report.

CLT officials added that the airport handled approximately 519,895 arrivals and departures in 2021, ranking fifth worldwide.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has been treating his CIDP with Hizentra but a change in Medicare coverage rules has...
Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
April Tucker showed WBTV the letter informing her her tax refund was garnished by SCDEW.
South Carolina garnishes tax refund of woman who warned about unemployment fraud
Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child with autism dies 2 months after adoption
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Jason Carpintero was originally arrested in November, 2020.
Former teacher accused of sex crimes accepts plea deal

Latest News

Hickory residents concerned with discolored water coming out of faucets
Hickory residents concerned with discolored water coming out of faucets
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte
CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte
Solicitation ordinance potentially expanding in city of Rock Hill, jeopardizes some livelihoods
Solicitation ordinance potentially expanding in city of Rock Hill, jeopardizes some livelihoods
Wingate Ukrainian student-athlete watches war from afar
Wingate Ukrainian student-athlete watches war from afar
Police: Criminals drilling holes in gas tanks attempting to steal gasoline
Police: Criminals drilling holes in gas tanks attempting to steal gasoline