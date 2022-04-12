Charlotte Knights take on Memphis Redbirds in Tuesday’s home opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Baseball is returning to uptown Charlotte.

The Charlotte Knights will have their home opener Tuesday night at Truist Field against the Memphis Redbirds. It’s the first time the ballpark will be at 100% capacity for the home opener since 2019.

Players take the field at 6:30 p.m., so gates will open at 6 p.m.

BATTER UP! The @KnightsBaseball home opening is tonight at 6:30. I’ve got everything you need to know ahead of first pitch. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/mkUpP3ZkXc — Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) April 12, 2022

Tickets are still available for the opening matchup. Fans can snag those online but they can also purchase them in person. On game day, the box office is open starting at 9 a.m. until the game is over.

Of course, fireworks can be enjoyed from inside and outside the park after the game.

Weather-wise, it’s looking like a nice evening for the home opener.

Baseball is back! So are warm temps. Nice evening for the Knights home opener! pic.twitter.com/eEKKJv7Dkk — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) April 12, 2022

As the Knights kick off their 2022 season, they’ll be doing so without two familiar faces.

Infielder Jake Burger and right-handed pitcher Matt Foster were both promoted to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, according to the team.

Both were on Chicago’s opening day roster against the Tigers in Detroit.

