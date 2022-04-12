NC DHHS Flu
Back to the 80s today, with a First Alert for possible rain Thursday

By Leigh Brock
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will remain close to 80 during the first half of the week. A cold front will bring our best chance for rain on Thursday.

  • Back to the 80s!
  • First Alert: Rain/storms likely Thursday
  • Mild Easter weekend

Today will be another nice one! We reached 80 degrees on Monday and we will do the same today.

The best chance for rain will be in the mountains this morning. There’s just a 20% chance after that. If you’re heading out to the Charlotte Knights home opener this evening, the weather will cooperate. We will be in the upper 70s at the start of the game and in the low to mid-70s by the time the game wraps up.

Wednesday will be another warm one. Highs will again reach the low 80s with low rain chances.

The next front will move through on Thursday. That is our next First Alert. Showers are a possibility with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The Easter weekend looks pretty good! It will be much warmer than last weekend was. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s each day from Good Friday through Easter Sunday. There’s a 30% chance for a shower or thunderstorm each day.

Make it a great day!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

