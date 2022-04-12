Anchor Shevaun Bryan joins WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shevaun Bryan joins WBTV, the CBS affiliate in Charlotte, anchoring the 4 pm newscast starting April 18. She comes to the Queen City from WHNT in Huntsville, AL.

“Shevaun is a true professional and has a magnetic personality,” said WBTV News Director Molly Kelleher. “She is the perfect fit alongside Alex Giles at 4 pm.”

Bryan began her career in journalism at WXXV in Biloxi, Mississippi before joining WHNT as a reporter in 2014. She left Huntsville to anchor/reporter at KFOR in Oklahoma City before returning to WHNT in 2019, this time to anchor the 6 pm, 9 pm, and 10 pm newscasts. She was named the Alabama Broadcasters Association’s Anchor of the Year in 2020. She is a Miami native and a proud member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Shevaun Bryan joins WBTV (WBTV)

“I’m so excited to call Charlotte my home!” Bryan said. “I’m already in love with this city and the people here. I can’t wait to share their stories and to start serving this community.”

In other moves, WBTV announced Dee Dee Gatton will anchor WBTV’s weekend news.

Alex Giles & Shevaun Bryan, co-anchors of WBTV’s 4 pm news

About WBTV: WBTV was the first television station to sign on in the Carolinas and is considered the “most trustworthy source of news and information” in the area according to research. Being “On Your Side” for the community is the guiding principle of WBTV and helps drive its award-winning newscasts and quality local journalism. Visit www.wbtv.com to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.