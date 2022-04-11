Warm afternoon temperatures, with a First Alert for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few passing rain showers are possible for Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures around 80 degrees. A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, with scattered rain and storms possible. Isolated rain showers are possible for Easter Weekend, with highs in the upper 70s.

Staying warm for Tuesday and Wednesday, with spotty rain.

First Alert Thursday: best chance for scattered rain and storms.

Isolated rain possible Easter Weekend, with highs in the 70s.

Overnight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 50s for the piedmont, and upper 40s for the mountains. A few spotty rain showers are possible, mainly confined to the mountains.

Tuesday will start off cool, with a few spotty rain showers in the mountains. Warm temperatures develop for the afternoon, with high temperatures around 80 degrees. The NC mountains can expect high temperatures around 70 degrees.

First Alert Thursday (WBTV)

Wednesday will be more of the same, with cool morning temperatures in the 50s, and warm afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s.

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, as it’s our best chance for scattered rain and storms this week, as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. A few strong storms are possible for the afternoon and evening hours, with gusty winds the biggest threat. Rainfall will vary greatly, as some folks may stay mainly dry, and other folks may pick up over 0.50″ of rain.

A few rain showers may linger into early Friday, yet we should see more sunshine during Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Easter Weekend looks to feature morning temperatures in the 50s, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s, with isolated rain possible. The best chance for rain looks to be Saturday morning, and again for late Sunday.

Another chance for scattered rain looks to return late Monday into early Tuesday of next week, with high temperatures remaining in the 70s.

Enjoy the warm temperatures!

