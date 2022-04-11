NC DHHS Flu
Temperatures heading straight for the 80s this week after chilly weekend

Highs will be close to 80 degrees and rain chances are low.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s warming up! Temperatures at noon have already surpassed Sunday’s highs.

  • 80s, here we come!
  • First Alert for Thursday showers
  • Nice Easter weekend

Even with filtered sun, this afternoon is shaping up to be a nice one! Highs will be close to 80 degrees and rain chances are low. Tonight will be mild and dry with lows in the mid-50s. No frost to worry about here!

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more warm air. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows only falling to the 50s. The average high is around 72 and the low is 48 so these numbers are ahead of schedule.

The next chance of rain comes along with the next cold front on Thursday. There is a chance for showers with a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The air behind the cold front isn’t exactly cold. We will move into Good Friday and Easter weekend with highs in the mid-70s. As of now, rain chances look low. There’s a 20% chance on Saturday and a 30% chance on Sunday. Easter morning sunrise is at 6:46 a.m. It will be much milder than this past Sunday as lows only fall to the mid-50s.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

