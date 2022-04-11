NC DHHS Flu
Resource officer’s quick actions save student’s life in Iredell County

The student was showing signs of choking before the officer jumped into action.
Deputy Alan Josey quickly performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of candy.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A school resource officer jumped into action this past Thursday when a student began choking on a piece of candy in the hallway.

A video obtained by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Alan Josey attending to a seventh-grader at North Iredell Middle School after she showed signs of respiratory distress.

Deputy Josey quickly realized the girl was choking and performed the Heimlich maneuver, potentially saving her life.

Prior to becoming a police officer, Josey spent eight years in the United States Army Reserve as a combat medic.

Another student also attempted to help the girl before Josey arrived on the scene.

