Police: 1-year-old safe after abduction from Wingate home, suspect still on the loose

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - A little girl who was abducted in Wingate Sunday night is safe, authorities said.

Wingate Police say 1-year-old Miliani Rorie was taken from a home on Glencroft Drive shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night by 22-year-old Jhamira Bennett.

Officials said Bennett, who is the child’s mother, gave the baby to someone who brought her in.

The child was reunited with her legal caregiver while Bennett has not been found, according to law enforcement.

Anyone who has seen Miliani or Bennett should call 911.

