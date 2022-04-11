NC DHHS Flu
More warm, dry weather is on the way for the start of the work week

Monday’s highs will range into the upper 70s.
Highs will be in the mid-60s after spending Saturday in the mid-50s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More warm, dry weather is on the way for the start of the work week.

  • Tonight: Mostly clear, cool
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & warmer
  • Tuesday: Sunshine, warmer.

We wrapped up the weekend with sunshine and temperatures 20 degrees warmer than they were on Saturday. Tonight will not be as cold, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s.

Monday will start out sunny but, in the afternoon, the cloud cover will increase. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Unseasonably warm weather continues for Tuesday. There will be a slight chance for isolated showers in the mountains otherwise expect mostly sunny skies from Morganton to Chesterfield with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Showers look likely for Thursday along with the possibility of some rumbles of thunder; highs will climb into the upper 70s.

Temperatures will reach the low 80s later in the week.
Temperatures will reach the low 80s later in the week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Friday and Saturday will be slightly cooler but mild and pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. Next Sunday there will be a chance for some isolated to widely scattered showers otherwise partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a good weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

