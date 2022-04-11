NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man dies on pontoon boat on Lake Norman, first responders say

The North Carolina Wildlife Commission and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
A man died after being found unresponsive on a pontoon boat on Lake Norman, first responders...
A man died after being found unresponsive on a pontoon boat on Lake Norman, first responders said.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were unable to revive a man who was found unconscious on a pontoon boat on Lake Norman over the weekend.

According to Lake Norman Fire Rescue, first responders were called to the Hager’s Creek boat access off McKendree Road shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an unconscious person.

After arriving at the dock, EMS began CPR on the man. According to officials, resuscitation efforts were stopped at 5:19 p.m.

The North Carolina Wildlife Commission and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has been treating his CIDP with Hizentra but a change in Medicare coverage rules has...
Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
Jason Carpintero was originally arrested in November, 2020.
Former teacher accused of sex crimes accepts plea deal
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news

Latest News

Medic says one person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday morning in southwest Charlotte.
One seriously injured in crash involving overturned SUV in southwest Charlotte
When motorists break down, have a flat tire or run out of gas, the Safety Service Patrol team...
Distracted drivers biggest concern for Safety Service Patrol technicians, other road workers
East Spencer experiencing long sought-after housing boom
When motorists break down, have a flat tire or run out of gas, the Safety Service Patrol team...
Distracted drivers biggest concern for Safety Service Patrol technicians, other road workers
Denzel Irvin, a former UNC Charlotte student-athlete turned coach, is now in need of a heart...
Charlotte football coach, former UNCC player needs heart transplant