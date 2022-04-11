Man dies on pontoon boat on Lake Norman, first responders say
The North Carolina Wildlife Commission and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were unable to revive a man who was found unconscious on a pontoon boat on Lake Norman over the weekend.
According to Lake Norman Fire Rescue, first responders were called to the Hager’s Creek boat access off McKendree Road shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
After arriving at the dock, EMS began CPR on the man. According to officials, resuscitation efforts were stopped at 5:19 p.m.
The North Carolina Wildlife Commission and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.