NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Local smokemaster Chef Ernie headed to Poland to cook for Ukrainian refugees

From cooking with us here on WBTV to teaching others how to cook in their homes, Chef Ernie is a master of many kitchens.
Smokemaster Robert Adler will go to Poland at the end of May to cook for Ukrainian refugees at the border.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte chef is turning his passion for cooking into a humanitarian effort.

Smokemaster Robert Adler, known as Chef Ernie, is headed to Poland at the end of May where he will be cooking food for Ukrainian refugees at the border.

He’ll be working with World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit group that is already feeding hundreds of thousands of refugees each day.

From cooking with us here on WBTV to teaching others how to cook in their homes, Chef Ernie is a master of many kitchens.

Now he’s taking his skills abroad to help refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“Somewhere back in my bones, generations ago, my family emigrated from the Poland and Russia areas from various towns there, so I’ve always had an interest,” Chef Ernie said.

That interest has turned into heartbreak and a strong desire to help.

“This happened and it just kind of struck a variety of different chords in me that, ‘hey what can I really do in our part of the world to make their life a little bit better just to help the Ukrainian people?’” he said.

“They go into a town and if restaurants are there or facilities are there, it helps them because then they don’t have to bring in stoves and ovens and things like that, they just bring in all the supplies and they can start cooking that same day.”

He will spend 10 days in the town of Przemyśl cooking traditional Polish meals, making sandwiches, and doing whatever is asked of him.

“I can’t imagine until I see it, what’s it like for somebody who just left a bombed-out building to just run in the middle of the night to get on a train, or on a bus, or on a car, or walk 10 miles to this town where they have nothing but the clothes on their back.”

He will be there to hand out meals, but more than anything, he hopes to show the Ukrainian people that Americans care.

“If we can just give them hope that yeah, there is gonna be a better day for them, that this may be horrible now, but people care about you and people love you and we’re going to help you,” he said.

You can support Chef Ernie and the World Central Kitchen by donating here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Fifth at North Tryon is among the streets currently shut down.
Suspicious package found in uptown Charlotte, ‘rendered safe’ by police
Police are searching for 21 year old Jakari Gardner, of Salisbury, for his involvement in the...
Homicide investigation underway in China Grove, police identify suspect
DEFY Gravity Charlotte fire scene
CFD responding to fire at trampoline park in northeast Charlotte
A townhome you can't miss on North Davidson in Charlotte faces an uncertain future. The company...
Charlotte homebuilder has real estate license revoked after WBTV Investigation
One person was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
One person injured in shooting in Harris Teeter parking lot

Latest News

Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
Higher interest rates could delay people buying a house in Charlotte
A deep dive into boat safety: do you know the rules of the water?
A deep dive into boat safety: do you know the rules of the water?
Townhomes in Charlotte
Higher interest rates could delay home buying in Charlotte