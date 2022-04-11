NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Local artist joins effort to enhance public art in Concord

Local artist and Concord resident, Francene V. Greene, is joining the consultant team working...
Local artist and Concord resident, Francene V. Greene, is joining the consultant team working with the City of Concord to develop a Public Art Master Plan.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Local artist and Concord resident, Francene V. Greene, is joining the consultant team working with the City of Concord to develop a Public Art Master Plan. Greene will serve as the Artist Facilitator and support community participation and collaboration during the master planning process.

Greene brings nearly 20 years of experience working with diverse communities to the project through her career in nursing and community health. She is a psychiatric-mental health nurse and also a mixed-media artist with a studio at ClearWater Arts Center & Studios called Cre8tive Sanctum.

In her role as Artist Facilitator, Greene will work with the city’s public art consultants, Todd Bressi and Amina Cooper, and play a key role in bringing awareness to the public art planning activities and opportunities for community input. Efforts are currently underway to hold informational events in partnership with diverse community organizations in Concord. Greene will lead arts and cultural activities during these events that will be free and open to the public.

The public is encouraged to share their ideas for public art in Concord through an online survey.  The survey is available at publicinput.com/ConcordArtPlan and is open through May 13, 2022.

More information about the Public Art Master Plan is available on the city’s website at concordnc.gov/publicart.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Bare has been treating his CIDP with Hizentra but a change in Medicare coverage rules has...
Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals
Jason Carpintero was originally arrested in November, 2020.
Former teacher accused of sex crimes accepts plea deal
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news

Latest News

Medic says one person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday morning in southwest Charlotte.
One seriously injured in crash involving overturned SUV in southwest Charlotte
When motorists break down, have a flat tire or run out of gas, the Safety Service Patrol team...
Distracted drivers biggest concern for Safety Service Patrol technicians, other road workers
East Spencer experiencing long sought-after housing boom
When motorists break down, have a flat tire or run out of gas, the Safety Service Patrol team...
Distracted drivers biggest concern for Safety Service Patrol technicians, other road workers
Denzel Irvin, a former UNC Charlotte student-athlete turned coach, is now in need of a heart...
Charlotte football coach, former UNCC player needs heart transplant