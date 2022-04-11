NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis Police Department once again receives National Accreditation honor

Department has been accredited for 22 years
Craig Hartley, Jr., CALEA Executive Director; Kannapolis Deputy Police Chief Daniel Wallace; Kannapolis Police Accreditation Manager Lori Parker, Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry and Marcus Brown, CALEA Commission Chairperson.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department has once again been awarded national accreditation. This is the eighth consecutive time the agency has achieved the accreditation honor. The department has been accredited since 2000.

Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry, Deputy Police Chief Daniel Wallace, along with Accreditation Manager Lori Parker accepted the award at the conference of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).

“I am very proud of our department for once again achieving national accreditation status. It is my hope that all our citizens find comfort in knowing that our staff strives for professional excellence and are held accountable to these professional law enforcement standards,” commented Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry.

Police accreditation is a voluntary process. By going through it, a police department invites an independent outside review to ensure the department has the most up-to-date policies, procedures, and training. This ensures that a department uses the best practices for law enforcement to deliver exceptional services to its residents, businesses, and visitors.

Each law enforcement agency seeking accreditation is provided with a manual containing over 480 individual standards addressing all facets of law enforcement management, operations, and support functions.  Accredited agencies must maintain compliance with all applicable mandatory standards and at least 80% of other than mandatory standards.

The Kannapolis Police Department was found to be in compliance with all mandatory standards and 98% of the other non-mandatory standards.

CALEA conducted an assessment in December 2021, when representatives spent days reviewing files, interacting with employees, and speaking to citizens.

Accreditation strengthens an agency’s accountability, both within the agency and the community, through a continuum of standards that clearly define authority, performance, and responsibilities.  Being accredited can limit an agency’s liability and risk exposure because it demonstrates that internationally recognized standards for law enforcement have been met, as verified by a team of independent outside CALEA-trained assessors.

