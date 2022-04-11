Higher interest rates could delay home buying in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Housing experts are telling people to act fast to avoid paying higher interest rates in the coming months.

“Do not wait if you have the money. If you have the proceeds to do so right now, the opportunity is now,” Daniels Real Estate Group founder Javin Daniels said.

That’s because the federal interest rates increased last month for the first time since 2018, and there are talks about another increase in May.

“It’s a little concerning, and we’re trying to figure out what we can and can’t afford at this point,” potential Charlotte-area homebuyer Amelia Serrano said.

Serrano is relocating from California with her family and the interest rates are on the top of her mind.

“Now we have to look for homes in a much lower price range than what we were initially pre-qualified for because of the interest rates,” she said.

Daniels Real Estate Group says the increase in interest rates could impact people with set buying prices and those buying a newly built home.

“That’s one of the things that we’re seeing, that people if they’re locked into new construction, their interest rate is rising and it could be pushing them out of that price range where they initially thought they were able to afford,” Daniels said.

So what can you do? Daniels told WBTV there is some relief for people looking to lock in an interest rate, especially for families waiting on a new home to be built.

“There a few lenders that are able to lock in interest rates for three months, six months, even up to a year, of course you have to pay for that,” he added.

Daniels doesn’t believe the higher interest rates will lower the cost of buying a home in Charlotte because demand is so high, plus there’s a shortage of houses on the market.

“There’s so much opportunity here in Charlotte that it’s not going to go anywhere,” he said. “We still are about two-to-five years away from even having enough inventory for people.”

“At this point, I’m just going with the flow,” Serrano said. “If we find something, we find something. If we don’t, I’m considering holding back and not purchasing a home.”

Experts told WBTV that to offset the higher interest rates, homes in the Charlotte market would need to drop $30-40K.

