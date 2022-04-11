Crews called to structure fire on Misenheimer Road in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are battling a structure fire in east Charlotte late Monday morning.

WBTV’s Sky3 was over the scene of the fire on Misenheimer Road, which is off of Harrisburg Road. Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the structure, which appeared to be completely destroyed.

The fire was in a residential area, although it was unclear if the structure was a home or a large shed.

Medic said no one was taken to the hospital following the fire.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.