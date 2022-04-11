NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte Hornets in the right frame of mind heading into the NBA Play-In Tournament

Charlotte Hornets NBA Play-In Tournament Logo
Charlotte Hornets NBA Play-In Tournament Logo(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hornets finished the regular season 43-39, which is their third-best record in the last 20 years. A major accomplishment, but that’s old news now. The postseason is the time every player looks forward to.

“This is where the real fun is,” said Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier. “The regular season is fine, but this is where the real competitiveness comes... being in the play-in, but really the playoffs.”

To make the playoffs, the Charlotte Hornets must first win two games in the play-in tournament, starting with Atlanta on Wednesday night down in the ATL.

Last season in the play-in tournament, it was one and done for Charlotte as they got smashed by Indiana by 27 points. This version of the Hornets is in a much better frame of mind.

Last season, Charlotte finished the year losing five straight and battling a ton of injuries.

This time around, Charlotte has won three in a row and 11 of their last 16 games. But most importantly, they are healthy.

“Our depth is there and we are fresh,” said Hornets head coach James Borrego. “We’ll be as fresh as we have been in a long time going into the game. To be in this position and playing with great confidence, I’ll take that going into postseason play.”

The last time these 2 teams met on March 16, Charlotte won by 10 and held all-star Trae Young to his lowest points total of the season with just nine. Young will definitely come out firing on Wednesday but a major key to victory for Charlotte is not letting Atlanta get out to a big lead.

“Even when they hit a few shots, not letting a 6-0 run become a 12-0 run,” said Borrego. “They’re going to make shots because they are a very good basketball team, especially on the offensive end with one of the best players in the league. It really comes down to a mental toughness. This is really going to test our mental toughness going into Wednesday night.”

