Amber Alert issued in Maryland for missing 12-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued for Maxx Geiger, 12, in Maryland. The suspect is 35-year-old...
An Amber Alert was issued for Maxx Geiger, 12, in Maryland. The suspect is 35-year-old Christopher Geiger.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(Gray News) - State police in Maryland issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Maxx Geiger has been missing since April 8. He is described as a 5-foot-3 white male, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

He and the suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Geiger, were last seen in Hampstead, Carroll County, Maryland.

Christopher Geiger is described as a 6-foot-tall white male, 230 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

The child may also be in the Westminster area of Carroll County. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Maryland plate DV15797.

Anyone with information can contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001 or call 911.

