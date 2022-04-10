NC DHHS Flu
The warmup begins today

Yesterday’s breeze has died down, too.
Highs will be in the mid-60s after spending Saturday in the mid-50s.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a chilly start, we will reach the 60s later today. We’ll hit 80 before you know it!

  • Dry for a few days
  • 70s and 80s most of the week ahead
  • Chance for rain on Thursday

Today will be a nice one! Highs will be in the mid-60s after spending Saturday in the mid-50s. Yesterday’s breeze has died down, too. Winds should stay under 10 miles per hour. Clear skies will stick around today and tonight but it won’t be quite as cold, so frost won’t be an issue. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

High temperatures
High temperatures(First Alert Weather)

We will kick off the new week with a quick warm-up. With sunny skies, highs will reach the upper 70s on Monday and then we could hit 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next chance for rain will arrive with a cold front on Thursday. There’s a 40 percent chance for showers or a thunderstorm.

Rainfall next 7 days
Rainfall next 7 days(First Alert Weather)

We’ll dry out again heading into next weekend. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

