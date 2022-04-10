NC DHHS Flu
UofL baseball game to resume without fans following bomb threat

File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.(KCTV5 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fans at Jim Patterson Stadium have been evacuated after a bomb threat was called in during Sunday’s game, according to police.

The University of Louisville Police Department said authorities are at the scene and are asking to public to avoid the area until further notice.

The UofL game against North Carolina is set to resume after being temporarily suspended. Spectators will not be allowed back in the stadium, according to a Louisville Baseball social media post.

This is a developing story.

