UofL baseball game to resume without fans following bomb threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fans at Jim Patterson Stadium have been evacuated after a bomb threat was called in during Sunday’s game, according to police.

(Story continues below)

Today’s game has been temporarily suspended.



More updates will be provided when available. — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 10, 2022

The University of Louisville Police Department said authorities are at the scene and are asking to public to avoid the area until further notice.

The UofL game against North Carolina is set to resume after being temporarily suspended. Spectators will not be allowed back in the stadium, according to a Louisville Baseball social media post.

(Story continues below)

We will be resuming at 5:10 pm. Spectators will not be allowed back into the stadium, but you can follow along on ACC Network Extra and 93.9 The Ville.



💻 https://t.co/u8baa954K8

📊 https://t.co/JbEZkBfX3A

📻 https://t.co/Y43EzNZbPT https://t.co/wzPgaVAlWD — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 10, 2022

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.