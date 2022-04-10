NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Suspicious package found in uptown Charlotte, ‘rendered safe’ by police

The area has since reopened.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed a suspicious package was found at the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large police presence had multiple streets in uptown Charlotte shut down after a suspicious package was found.

The area of Trade, Church, Tryon, Fifth and Sixth streets was blocked off by police tapes and units Sunday afternoon. Charlotte SHOUT! was underway in the area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed a suspicious package was found at the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets around 11:05 a.m. Law enforcement has rendered the item safe, according to an alert from CMPD.

CMPD K9 Patrol Units, CMPD K9 Airport Units, and Gaston County K9 Units all trained in explosive detection were called to help with canvassing the Center City looking for additional suspicious devices. None were found. CFD’s Hazardous Materials Team, Operations Command, and Medic all assisted.

A K9 officer patrolling uptown Charlotte.
A K9 officer patrolling uptown Charlotte.(Eric Xhajanka/WBTV)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A townhome you can't miss on North Davidson in Charlotte faces an uncertain future. The company...
Charlotte homebuilder has real estate license revoked after WBTV Investigation
The incident occurred on Saturday on Elm Street.
Homicide investigation underway in China Grove
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
The deputy's name has not yet been released.
Catawba County deputy arrested for DWI

Latest News

Duke Power April 10
More than 5K without power in South End and Dilworth neighborhoods
DEFY Gravity Charlotte fire scene
CFD responding to fire at trampoline park in northeast Charlotte
Tim Helms' 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad took home the overall Walt Hollifield Best of Show...
Immaculately restored 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad takes home Walt Hollifield Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair
The Hornets will face the Hawks in the play-in tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Hornets finish regular season, will face Atlanta Hawks on road in play-in game
Charlotte FC celebrates a goal in the first half against the Atlanta United at the Bank of...
Charlotte FC gets one goal (an Olimpico!) and revenge against Atlanta United