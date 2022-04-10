Suspicious package found in uptown Charlotte, ‘rendered safe’ by police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large police presence had multiple streets in uptown Charlotte shut down after a suspicious package was found.

Scene earlier. Looks like they are clearing the streets and taking tape down now. pic.twitter.com/3nzRxazDo8 — Nikki Hauser (@NikkiHauser) April 10, 2022

The area of Trade, Church, Tryon, Fifth and Sixth streets was blocked off by police tapes and units Sunday afternoon. Charlotte SHOUT! was underway in the area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed a suspicious package was found at the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets around 11:05 a.m. Law enforcement has rendered the item safe, according to an alert from CMPD.

CMPD K9 Patrol Units, CMPD K9 Airport Units, and Gaston County K9 Units all trained in explosive detection were called to help with canvassing the Center City looking for additional suspicious devices. None were found. CFD’s Hazardous Materials Team, Operations Command, and Medic all assisted.

A K9 officer patrolling uptown Charlotte. (Eric Xhajanka/WBTV)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

