NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Singer Avril Lavigne tweets pic of engagement to Mod Sun

Life is less "complicated" for Avril Lavigne as she announces her engagement to Mod Sun.
Life is less "complicated" for Avril Lavigne as she announces her engagement to Mod Sun.(Twitter @AvrilLavigne, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Life is suddenly less “complicated” for pop star Avril Lavigne.

The 37-year-old Canadian singer announced on Twitter Thursday that she’s engaged to fellow musician Mod Sun.

Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, popped the question with a heart-shaped diamond on a boat on the river Seine.

The irony is that the two met collaborating on Lavigne’s latest album titled “Love Sux.”

This would be the third marriage for Lavigne, whose previous husbands were also rock stars: Sum 41′s Deryck Whibley and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.

Mod Sun previously dated former Disney actor Bella Thorne.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A townhome you can't miss on North Davidson in Charlotte faces an uncertain future. The company...
Charlotte homebuilder has real estate license revoked after WBTV Investigation
East Fifth at North Tryon is among the streets currently shut down.
Suspicious package found in uptown Charlotte, ‘rendered safe’ by police
The incident occurred on Saturday on Elm Street.
Homicide investigation underway in China Grove
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
The deputy's name has not yet been released.
Catawba County deputy arrested for DWI

Latest News

Duke Power April 10
More than 5K without power in South End and Dilworth neighborhoods
The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun...
Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine digs in to fight Russia’s looming eastern offensive
Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April...
Scottie Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking
DEFY Gravity Charlotte fire scene
CFD responding to fire at trampoline park in northeast Charlotte