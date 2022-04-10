NC DHHS Flu
Shooting outside south Charlotte apartment kills one, police say

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m.
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating a...
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Homicide Unit are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday morning by an apartment complex on Farthington Circle.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday morning by an apartment complex on Farthington Circle.

Police responded just after 2 a.m. April 10 at the Ashford Place Apartments to an assault with a deadly weapon call.

One person was found dead outside with an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Pack is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or online at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

