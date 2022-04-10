Scheffler survives wild, windy cold day to lead Masters by 3

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is one round away from winning his first major at the Masters.

The No. 1 player in the world stretched his lead to as many as six shots in the third round and then he held on for a 71 and a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith.

Scheffler finished with a good bogey from the bushes.

Smith had a 68 and was the only player to break 70.

Sungjae Im was the only other player within five of the lead.

Tiger Woods had his first four-putt in the Masters and his worst score at 78.

