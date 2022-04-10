NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Scheffler survives wild, windy cold day to lead Masters by 3

Scottie Scheffler plays a stroke from the No. 12 tee during the third round of the Masters at...
Scottie Scheffler plays a stroke from the No. 12 tee during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 9, 2022.(Sam Greenwood | Sam Greenwood/Augusta National)
By Doug Ferguson (Associated Press)
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is one round away from winning his first major at the Masters.

The No. 1 player in the world stretched his lead to as many as six shots in the third round and then he held on for a 71 and a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith.

Scheffler finished with a good bogey from the bushes.

Smith had a 68 and was the only player to break 70.

Sungjae Im was the only other player within five of the lead.

Tiger Woods had his first four-putt in the Masters and his worst score at 78.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

A townhome you can't miss on North Davidson in Charlotte faces an uncertain future. The company...
Charlotte homebuilder has real estate license revoked after WBTV Investigation
East Fifth at North Tryon is among the streets currently shut down.
Suspicious package found in uptown Charlotte, ‘rendered safe’ by police
The incident occurred on Saturday on Elm Street.
Homicide investigation underway in China Grove
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
The deputy's name has not yet been released.
Catawba County deputy arrested for DWI

Latest News

The Hornets will face the Hawks in the play-in tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Hornets finish regular season, will face Atlanta Hawks on road in play-in game
Charlotte FC celebrates a goal in the first half against the Atlanta United at the Bank of...
Charlotte FC gets one goal (an Olimpico!) and revenge against Atlanta United
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
UofL baseball game to resume without fans following bomb threat
Haas F1 Team holds seventh place in the Constructors’ Championship with 12 points.
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team struggles in Australian Grand Prix